A song from Vijay's upcoming movie Bigil was leaked online on Wednesday, 16 July. The track, which is believed to be sung by AR Rahman, hit the internet through backdoors, leaving the makers in a state of a shock.

Reportedly, the number titled Singa Penne was recorded at a shooting spot and the makers are yet to react to the issue although they have initiated the process of removing pirated links from the internet. It is believed that the team is investigating the issue and finding out about the lapse in the security.

On the other hand, the fans of Vijay have expressed their solidarity with the makers by trending a topic on Twitter, using the hash tag - #DontWorryTeamBigil. However, what has turned into a blessing in the disguise is the unanimous positive reviews for the leaked track.

In fact, the track has silenced the critics of AR Rahman who had written off the two-time Oscar Award winner after a few of his recent albums failed to strike the chord with the audience, of late. Notably, his songs in Vijay's previous film Sarkar had not lived up to the expectations and his experimentations did not go well with a section of people.

"#Bigil has started to answer the doubters of ARR. Those who were sceptical of his casting in Bigil for music, this album will be the answer. Let's enjoy once everything comes out officially. #ARRahman. [sic]" a Vijay fan tweeted.

There was a belief among the people that AR Rahman had past his prime and struggling to churn memorable songs like before. Another section felt that the musician had lost the touch after he started working on international projects.

As a result, the leak has come as a positive development for Bigil and the expectations are now high. People are now hoping that the track will be officially unveiled soon.

Atlee Kumar's sports-drama has Nayanthara in the female lead. The album is expected to be out in September. The movie will see the light of the day in October.