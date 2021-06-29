How Karnataka is solving state's development challenges; devises solid plan [details]

Karnataka government is taking a unique approach to solving the state's development challenges emerged by the COVID-19 pandemic, for which it is not shying away from seeking talent outside the bureaucratic ranks. In a never-before move, eleven senior professionals from private sector will work alongside high-ranking bureaucrats over a period of 18 months with a single goal in mind.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa welcomed these eleven professionals, who will be working with senior officials in collaboration with the state government and said the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) will draw senior professional talent towards solving development challenges emerging in the context of Covid-19 and for attaining the Sustainable Development Goals Vision 2030.

The professionals chosen for the task have been handpicked from over 2,000 applications from across the country through the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) programme, The Nudge Foundation and the Karnataka government said in a joint statement.

The fellow designates are senior professionals with an average of 24 years of experience, who have led large-scale transformation across IT, finance, education, environment and entrepreneurship. Moreover, they have held leadership positions in reputed organisations. Finally, they have academic credentials from world's renowned institutions, such as Harvard, Stanford, IIMs, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, et al.

What is their role?

The fellowship programme begins July 1 and the next 18 months would entail working with principal secretaries and secretaries across departments ranging from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj to e-governance besides the State Policy and Planning Commission and the Administrative Reforms Commission-2, read the official statement. The fellowship also includes training at the Administrative Training Institute in Mysuru.