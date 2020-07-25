Anurag Kashyap has opened up about the reason why Kangana Ranaut opted out of his Saand Ki Aankh. The filmmaker, who has been at the loggerheads with the actress over nepotism debate, has revealed that she wanted a major change in the storyline.

He has said that Kangana Ranaut liked the script but she wanted it to be a solo flick. "When Saand Ki Aankh script was pitched by Tushar to Kangana, she said the story is great but what is the need for two characters? Make them one and young and I will do it," Hindustan Times quotes him as saying in an interview with NDTV.

Anurag Kashyap recalled how she reduced the roles of her co-stars and took over the director's chair. "All her films have now become about herself.She thinks probably that is how stars make films. She is such a big star but is she empowering people?" she added.

Saand Ki Aankh was a biographic film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar played the leads. It is about the two sisters who desire to become shooters. It is based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had admitted that Kangana had received the offer, but rejected it because she felt actors with appropriate age should do the roles.

"Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight ageism and sexism in Bollywood...Even today Kangana feel Ramya Krishnan and Neena Gupta ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can't they be mainstream actresses??" Rangoli wrote on Twitter.