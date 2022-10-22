Launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday, the "InspireGenZ" scheme is aimed at foiling evil designs of Pakistan to spoil the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir.

"InspireGenZ", a programme by the youth- of the youth for the youth of J&K. During this programme opportunity will be provided to the youth to listen to change-makers of J&K who share their stories of success and struggle so that our youth may be persuaded to dream and do big in life.

During the first episode, the inspiring journey of budding cricketer Umran Malik, popularly known as "Jammu Express" is released through a short video. Umran Malik revealed his success story of how he struggled in the streets of Jammu to become to fiery pace in international pace bowler.

Like Umran Malik, inspiring stories of other stars of Jammu and Kashmir are released through short videos to give inspiration to the younger lot of the Union Territory.

Peace is imperative to fulfilling dreams

This unique scheme aims to utilize the energy of the younger generation toward the development and betterment of Jammu and Kashmir. Youth of J&K will be educated about the nefarious designs of terror mentors sitting across the border.

While launching the scheme on Friday, the Lieutenant Governor made it clear that peace is imperative for the over-growth and development of the society. He said that the dreams and aspirations of people can be truly realized only in conditions of peace and terrorism is one of the gravest threats to peace.

"I call upon the young generation to come together to foil the efforts of elements disrupting normal life and economic progress of J&K," the Lt Governor exhorted the younger generation of J&K.

The young generation should always rise above narrow considerations of caste, and religion to build an inclusive and equitable society in today's interdependent world. The spirit of oneness can bring the most effective transformation in our society, the Lt Governor observed.

AVSAR - Connect to Opportunities

Already J&K Government has launched "Mission Youth" to provide job opportunities to the youth. Mission Youth is an ambitious initiative aimed to provide a vibrant medium for youth engagement and empowerment in J&K. The mission and strategy is to facilitate youth to become ambassadors of peace, prosperity, and socio-economic growth through systematic interventions across domains

The mission will focus on all individuals between the age of 15 to 25 years and has two related aims: to effectively support and encourage young individuals in fulfilling their potential and aspirations while addressing their needs and concerns, and to effectively support young people to shape their future as per their aspirations.

Under Mission Youth AVSAR (Connect to Opportunities Initiative) has signed an MoU with Vision India for providing job opportunities to the youth of J&K. Vision India is a reputed agency that connects various corporate, national, and multi-national, with youth having skill and employability. A dedicated portal of job opportunities for youth and J&K has been provisioned to facilitate them in getting the best job opportunities.