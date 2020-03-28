With the number of Covid-19 cases surging across the country, some states could face a shortage of quarantine or isolation facilities as they look to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure no such scarcity, the Indian Railways has come up with an innovative idea of converting train coaches into isolation wards. The railways have said that the officials are working to set up as many as 3 lakh care beds for the patients.

North Central Railway (NCR) General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary informed that a coach at a New Delhi depot has already been turned into an isolation coach under the guidance of medical professionals.

"A sleeper coach of a train is being converted and improvised into isolation wards for patients suffering from Covid-19. Such a plan can help us be well-prepared to meet any emergency," he said.

How the isolation wards were set up

To convert a compartment into a patient cabin, all the 3 berths in front of patient berth have been removed. Also, the middle berth on the side of the patient's berth has also been removed. The railway authorities have also detached the ladders used for climbing up the berths.

Modifications have been made to the bathrooms, aisle areas, and other areas as well.

Check out the pictures of the patient cabin:

All the wards have a provision for the partition of a compreg board from the aisle side. There is also a provision for a 220 v electric point in each compartment for the use of medical instruments.

The railways is working to set up at least 10 isolation wards in each coach. All the coaches will be sanitized before and after the execution of work.

Besides, all the railway divisions have identified a ward or building where the isolation beds will be set up for COVID-19 patients.

IRTC comes forward too

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also extended a helping hand and is currently is chalking out a plan to serve meals in different parts of the country.

"NCR has also taken necessary steps to ensure operational safety to mitigate any possibility of disruption in goods trains," said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NCR, Ajeet Kumar Singh.

Northeast Frontier Railway Zone follows suit and sets up isolation coaches at Kamakhya Railway Station in Assam.

Take a look:

The number of Covid-19 cases in India has climbed to over 900 with Kerala and Maharashtra having the maximum number of patients.