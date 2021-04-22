A spin-off to the long-running American sitcom, How I Met Your Mother will air soon. Named How I Met Your Father, the show will star Hilary Duff and is all set to release on Hulu. Creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have been roped in for the projects.

Aptaker and Berger had been busy with This Is Us, and various studios have tried to rope them in but they weren't successful due to busy schedules, as per reports on various media outlets. A Deadline report stated that Hulu has given the series a 10 episodes order with Aptarker and Berger back in as the writers and executive producers of the show.

Hillary Duff will star as Sophie who tells her children the story of how she met his father, exactly the way How I Met Your Mother started. With the face of Josh Radnor and voice over of Bob Saget. The story will begin in 2021 where Sophie with her close group of friends tries to figure out how to fall in love in the age of dating apps.

Hilary Duff to co-produce series

Hilary Duff will also be one of the producers of the series. Writers of How I Met Your Mother Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will be the executive producers of the spin-off series which will be produced by 20th Television.

"I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honoured and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can't wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I'm excited to slip my 6 ½'s in there," Hilary Duff informed Deadline.