Who doesn't like shopping on Myntra? You get ample fashion and beauty options – making it a go-to platform for all kinds of lifestyle purchases. Finding the best deals on Myntra can become even easier when you use the right Credit Card to make payments. These Credit Cards let you have exclusive discounts, cashback offers, and reward points. With the right kind of Credit Card, you can significantly reduce your overall shopping costs.

If you are a frequent Myntra shopper, you can get remarkable offers and discounts on the platform using a Myntra Kotak Credit Card. Launched by Kotak Mahindra Bank in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based fashion ecommerce company, it is a lifestyle credit card offering an array of benefits to its users.

Benefits of the Myntra Kotak Credit Card

Myntra Kotak Credit Card is a co-branded credit card that offers attractive benefits on transactions done on the Myntra platform. It also provides additional benefits like cashback on merchants with partnerships, complimentary PVR tickets, free lounge access, etc. With this card, you can avail a few perks like,

Instant discount of 7.5% on every Myntra purchase

Domestic lounge access in a year (one per quarter)

Cashback of up to 5% on Cleartrip, Instamart, PVR, Swiggy, and Urban Company

1.25% cashback on all other expenses

1% waiver on fuel surcharges (up to Rs. 300 per month)

Two PVR tickets worth Rs. 500 on a minimum spend of Rs. 50,000 per quarter

Complimentary Myntra Insider Membership

The Myntra Kotak Credit Card also offers a complimentary Myntra Insider membership, which comes with several other advantages like free shipping, exclusive offers and savings, supercoins, and early access to sale events.

How to Apply for the Myntra Kotak Credit Card?

To apply for the Kotak Credit Card and get the best deals on the Myntra platform, you must follow these simple credit card application steps:

Visit the Kotak Mahindra Bank website. Navigate to the 'Cards & Prepaid Services' section and select the 'Myntra Kotak Credit Card' from the list. Click on 'Apply Now,' followed by 'Get Your Card Now.' Enter your mobile number and complete the KYC verification process.

Once these steps are done, you'll receive your Virtual Credit Card within 60 minutes. After activating the card, you can start enjoying all the Myntra online shopping deals.

Who Can Apply for a Myntra Kotak Credit Card?

Anyone who is an Indian citizen and above 18 years of age can apply for a Myntra Kotak Credit Card. It is going to be the most suitable card option for people who:

frequently shop online on Myntra

are a frequent user of Swiggy and Instamart

want to get direct discounts instead of reward points

spend Rs. 50,000 per quarter to avail free PVR tickets

Myntra is a popular online shopping platform where you can buy your favourite fashion items, including clothes and accessories. With the Myntra Kotak Credit Card, you can get instant discounts and several other benefits. If you are a frequent Myntra shopper, this is the best credit card for saving significant money.