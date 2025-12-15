Apple has officially rolled out Apple Fitness+ in India, bringing its subscription-based health and wellness platform to the country. With the launch, India becomes part of the 49 markets worldwide where Apple Fitness+ is now available, expanding the company's growing focus on fitness-driven digital services.

Designed to work seamlessly across Apple devices, Fitness+ offers trainer-led workout sessions, real-time performance tracking, and achievement-based rewards, all accessible through the Apple Fitness app.

Apple Fitness+ pricing in India

Apple Fitness+ is available on a subscription basis, priced at Rs. 149 per month. Users looking for a longer commitment can opt for an annual plan at Rs. 999, offering better value over time.

The service is not included in Apple One, meaning it must be subscribed to separately. However, Apple allows the Fitness+ subscription to be shared with up to five family members via Family Sharing.

To encourage adoption, Apple is offering a one-month free trial for new users.

Additionally, customers who purchase eligible Apple products — including a new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro (3rd gen), or Powerbeats Pro 2 — will receive three months of complimentary Apple Fitness+, provided the devices support the latest operating system versions.

What Apple Fitness+ offers

Apple says Fitness+ supports 12 different workout categories, ranging from strength training, yoga, cycling, kickboxing, and meditation, to mindful cooldown sessions. Workout durations vary between five minutes and 45 minutes, making it suitable for both quick routines and longer training sessions.

While Fitness+ can be used on an iPhone, pairing it with an Apple Watch or AirPods Pro unlocks deeper insights, including heart rate tracking, calories burned, and Activity Ring progress, displayed in real time during workouts.

Personalised plans and music integration

Users can create custom workout schedules within the Fitness+ app by choosing preferred activities, workout lengths, trainers, and days of the week. Those who prefer a guided approach can also select from pre-designed fitness plans and adjust them to their needs.

The service integrates tightly with Apple Music, offering curated playlists across genres such as Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin Grooves, and high-energy anthems, aimed at keeping motivation levels high during workouts.

Meditation and 'Time to Walk'

Fitness+ also places a strong emphasis on mental wellness. The platform includes guided meditation sessions across 12 themes, including Calm, Sleep, and Sound, designed to help users recharge and stay mindful throughout the day.

Another standout feature is 'Time to Walk', available on iPhone and Apple Watch. The experience encourages users to walk more frequently through inspiring stories, photos, and music narrated by well-known personalities. Guests include artists Daddy Yankee, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes, actors Simu Liu and Jane Fonda, and Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda.