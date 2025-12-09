Apple is all geared up to introduce its subscription-based workout and wellness service, Apple Fitness+, in India on December 15, marking one of the company's biggest global expansions since the platform debuted five years ago.

The rollout brings India into a list of 49 new countries and regions that will gain access to the service next week. Fitness+ offers 12 fitness categories, including strength, yoga, HIIT, Pilates, dance, cycling, kickboxing, and guided meditation, with workout sessions that range from 5 to 45 minutes. The content will be accessible on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, with deeper personalisation available when paired with an Apple Watch or the latest AirPods Pro 3.

Users can view live metrics—heart rate, calories burned, Activity Rings progress, and Apple's Burn Bar ranking—directly on screen. Apple has also expanded its Custom Plans feature, which builds personalised workout schedules based on activity preferences, duration, trainers, and music choices.

Fitness+ continues to lean heavily on Apple Music integration. Along with genres like Upbeat Anthems, Hip-Hop/R&B and Latin Grooves, Apple is introducing a new K-Pop workout music genre across all fitness categories.

What's included?

Time to Walk features audio stories from public figures, including Cynthia Erivo, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda (latest episode). Artist Spotlight, which dedicates playlists to artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Coldplay, BTS and Selena Gomez. Collections are curated sets of workouts such as Run Your First 5K and No Shoes Workouts. Meditation themes across Calm, Sleep, and Sound.

Pricing and availability in India

Apple Fitness+ is priced at Rs 149 per month, or one can get an annual subscription for Rs 999. A single subscription can be shared with up to five family members. And if you've purchased any of the new Apple products, including new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2, Apple is giving the service free for three months.

In order for the service to work, one must have an iPhone 8 or later (iOS 16.1+) or Apple Watch Series 3 or later (watchOS 7.2+) paired with iPhone 6s or later.

The service will launch in additional markets, including Chile, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan, and 17 others, on the same day. Japan will receive Fitness+ early next year. This new feature rollout comes days after Apple started rolling out hypertension notifications for Apple Watch users in India,