Using technology to help in the fight against coronavirus can go a long way if done right. Google is setting an example of how to rightly utilize technology so it can be of people's help in these testing times. Google Maps is the best navigation app out there and it now helping those in need of food and shelter in India during the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

India has been put under 21-day lockdown, which ends on April 14, in a bid to break the chain of rising coronavirus cases in the country. Despite several efforts in place, the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. Due to the lockdown, the poor are badly hit, which is why the government is doing everything it can to help those in need.

Google Maps to show the right way

Google is working closely with state and central government authorities to help people find nearest food and night shelters using Google Maps. The feature is available through Google Search and Google Assistant too, but eventually it redirects to Google Maps to show you the way.

Google has also considered the fact that not all those who are in need of food or shelter might own a smartphone, which is why the feature is available on JioPhone via Google Assistant.

"Highlighting the locations of food and night shelters on Google Maps is a step to make this information easily available to the users in need, and ensure they can avail the food and shelter services being provided by the government authorities. With the help of volunteers, NGOs, and traffic authorities, we hope to convey this important information to the affected people, many of whom may not have access to a smartphone or mobile device during this time," Anal Ghosh, Senior Program Manager, Google India, said in the statement.

Google's useful Maps feature is available across 31 cities in India.

How to use the feature?

Open Google Maps Go to search and type "Food shelter near me" or Night shelter near me" The nearest shelter will be displayed on the screen You can choose the navigate option to help you reach the shelter without any detours

More shelters are being added, so Maps will show more results once the same is updated.