It's been 15 years since Google Maps has been helping people find their way in the easiest way possible. Google Maps has evolved significantly over the years, offering accurate directions and more and more features integrated into a single app. Google Maps marked the end of the tiresome way of navigating using physical maps or ask for help from someone.

Those days are behind us. Google Maps makes it easier than ever to go from one place to another without having to worry about getting lost. On the occasion of Google Maps' 15th birthday, several gratified users and companies wished the most useful navigation service in unique and apt ways.

Check out how the world wished Google Maps on this important day.

Signals dodged ?

Traffic skipped ?

Meetings reached, just in time! ?



Thank you for always saving the day, @googlemaps?

.

.#GoogleMaps15 — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) February 7, 2020

Happy birthday #googleMaps !!!!



15 years old and we don’t know where to go without you



cheers — ADuttchoudhury (@ADuttchoudhury) February 6, 2020

Happy 15th Birthday @GoogleMaps! Reflecting today on some of the ways it’s been helpful to me, from getting around more easily to finding a good veggie burrito wherever I am:) Thanks to the support of our users, Maps keeps getting more helpful every day.https://t.co/Q4ky0pEpC3 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 6, 2020

Hey @googlemaps, we just want to say we'd be lost without you. Happy Birthday! — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) February 7, 2020

Destinations may keep on changing, it's the journey that should be memorable. Happy 15th birthday @googlemaps for being the one who always guides us with the real way; cheers to making life smoother & simpler together. #GoogleMaps15 pic.twitter.com/56AgH94FAG — realme (@realmemobiles) February 7, 2020

Google Maps gets a birthday makeover

On this important milestone of successfully completing 15 years in service, Google treated its second most popular app with some treats that millions of its users are going to love. Google Maps is getting a new look on iOS and Android, starting from the logo to the user interface.

Google Maps has a new layout with five tabs: Explore, Commute, Saved, Contribute, and Updates. There's nothing new about these tabs, except that they were buried in the side menu before. The Google Maps logo is also now changed with red, blue, yellow and green coloured map pin. The logo is in line with Google's traditional multi-coloured logo.

With the new update, Google Maps users will get info for buses, subways and trains and soon users will be able to get information about temperature, accessibility, on-board security and if there are any designated women's sections. These changes are considered after user feedback.

Finally, Google is improving its Live View feature with AR overlay to show a new way of navigation. Users will get direction arrows on top of the real-world visuals to help you get the right direction. No more wrong turns anymore!