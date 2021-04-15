Having an in-house team is great! But sometimes, it is just not enough. Your business might come up with extra projects or have an experimental mobile app idea out of nowhere without having enough developers to complete it.

For these times, the best decision is to outsource your development project to an experienced freelancer. But where to find freelance developers for your business? That is the question we will discuss in this blog post.

Here are the best freelance platforms which will help you to find developers for your projects.

Upwork

You probably have come across this name while researching how to find developers. Upwork is one of the most famous freelancing platforms in the world right now. You will find its name almost in all "the most popular freelance platforms" blogs. With more than 12 million registered users, Upwork is claiming a very juicy piece of the freelancing market.

To find developers with Upwork, you need to create an account and post a job proposal. After that, the freelancers will bid on your project and you will have the chance to skim through their portfolios, conduct interviews, and choose the best matches.

However, big brand names sometimes do not always meet up their promises. Upwork is also known for being too expensive. It is mainly because they charge 20% of the freelancers' work (if they are beginners).

It gets pretty tough for the recruiters as all the prices get an extra 20% added up. Plus, many have also complained about the poor quality of the final projects, which makes us really wonder whether Upwork is worthy of the high price it charges.

All this said, Upwork still remains one of the most popular platforms, and if you look through the profiles thoroughly and invest some time in it, you will find the best match.

Toptal

The next one in our list of the best freelance platforms is Toptal. Toptal is famous for getting only the best of the best. If you are looking for the most prestigious and premium services, then this platform is for you. All of Toptal's developers go through a detailed selection process with in-depth interviews.

It ensures the top-notch quality of Toptal freelancers' work. However, just like Upwork, Toptal is pretty expensive. If you are a startup that outsources development to cut off the costs, Toptal may not be the platform you need. Its hourly rates start from 80$ and can go as high as 200$ per hour. Let's admit it: not all businesses will want to spend that much on a freelancer.

Still, for those who have a long-term project which should be done perfectly, Toptal is a good choice. Here you can be sure that there will be no inexperienced freelancers, and your end result will be outstanding.

ItHire

Finally, the truly best place to find freelance developers is the ItHire. Although it is not as popular as Upwork and Toptal, it has all the features required to provide the perfect service you need. Just like in Toptal, in ItHire too, all the freelancers go through very meticulous interviewing and testing processes. In the end, only those with good soft and professional skills remain.

Moreover, ItHire also looks at the developers' experience, making sure they have an impressive portfolio. You also get the chance to interview the freelancers and choose the one you love the most. However, if you don't have enough time, ItHire provides you with a project manager that helps you through your entire project.

The best part is that for all of these services, ItHire does not ask for skyrocketing prices. You don't have to pay 200$ per hour to have a good result, as you should in Toptal. The only drawback of ItHire is that it is relatively new to the market and has not built a brand name as Upwork or Toptal had.

So, we hope we got your "how to find developers" question answered!

