In a shocking turn of events, former One Direction member Liam Payne passed away at 31 in Argentina. The news has shaken Hollywood and the Bollywood industry.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media from Hollywood and Bollywood celebs. His untimely and sudden death has numbed the nation.

this is absolutely so insane bc wym liam payne was just posting on his snapchat story only an hour ago?? pic.twitter.com/xrwNT999MA — d’aujah ? (@daujahmarie) October 16, 2024

Cause of death

As per reports, former One Direction member Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Argentine newspapers, La Nacion and Clarin, quoted officials who stated that police were called to the scene following an emergency report of "an aggressive man possibly under the influence of drugs and alcohol."

Emergency medical workers later confirmed Payne's death.

pic.twitter.com/3ORcZtGorr



Video of Liam Payne greeting people in Argentina. RIP LIAM? — ? (@Still_Terror) October 17, 2024

About his GF Kate Cassidy

Kate Cassidy Liam Payne's girlfriend, had reportedly left for the US a few days before the tragic death of the former One Direction member. He had been staying in Argentina for some time with his girlfriend Kate.

Liam Payne passed away in South America after returning from a concert.

Last post of Liam

In her latest post, Kate is seen flying back to Florida alone. She captioned the post, "soooo happpiii to b back in sunshine state." Cassidy explained in the video that the initial plan of 5 days turned into 2 weeks in Argentina, which was unforeseen.

A few hours before the tragic news of Liam's passing, he posted a photo on Snapchat showing him and Kate together clad in swimwear. Liam had a baseball cap on with black swim trunks as he smiled slightly. Kate wore a black bikini with sunglasses.

A video shared on Liam Payne's Snapchat account shows the former One Direction singer speaking in Sarmiento, Buenos Aires province, Argentina. In the clip, Liam is seen sitting at a dining table, talking to the camera about how he and his friends had slept.

"Such a lovely day here in Argentina. This is the breakfast table, just enjoying coffee and breakfast even though it's 1 pm," he said.

Liam smiles and shakes his head in before the video abruptly ends.

Work Front

Liam Payne rose to international stardom as a member of the boy band One Direction, formed on The X Factor in 2010. Alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, the group became a global phenomenon before disbanding in 2016 to allow each member to focus on their solo careers.