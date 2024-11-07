How farmers' land was converted to Waqf without K'taka govt's involvement: Jagdambika Pal

Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal, on Thursday asked how the land belonging to farmers, mutts and temples were converted into Waqf property without Karnataka government's involvement.

Speaking at a media gathering in Hubballi, he said: "In Karnataka, land belonging to farmers, temples and ancient properties of mutts with records dating back 500 to 1,000 years, were being declared Waqf property. Moreover, changes are being made in the land registry and ownership rights."

Pal further said that despite the existence of official revenue records, this is happening.

The state government has recently issued a statement saying it would withdraw the notices.

Although the government may have directed Revenue Department officials not to evict farmers, he questioned whether this would resolve the issue.

Such issues exist in districts like Hubballi, Bidar, Gulbarga, and Shivamogga districts. Vast areas of land, including 15,000 acres and 1,000 acres of ancient mutts and temple properties, are being classified as Waqf property.

Pal asked how land, under cultivation by farmers since 1920 or 1930, could be converted to Waqf property.

"This is a serious, significant issue. We have already received over 70 petitions, and legislators have also submitted appeals. Thousands of farmers were likely to be affected by this. JPC member and MP Tejasvi Surya has provided information on the issues arising in Karnataka," he said.

"Properties are being designated as Waqf assets without any supporting documentation. After tribunal decisions, victims lost their properties. This is a serious issue which puts farmers in distress," Pal stated.

"The committee has visited various places in the country regarding this matter. Tomorrow, we will visit Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and several other areas," he added.

The committee will submit its report to the government, he said.

"We are meeting everyone to gather comprehensive information and understand the details. In the last month, this serious problem has emerged in Karnataka. We will include all these details in the report," he said.

Replying to a question, he clarified that the JPC includes members from various parties, including the Samajwadi Party, DMK, Congress, and Owaisi's AIMM party.

"Farmers, the general public, women, and even Muslim individuals have submitted petitions here," he said in response to another question.

(With inputs from IANS)