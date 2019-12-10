Shweta Basu Prasad's breakup of Rohit Mittal before one year of her marriage has shocked some of her fans, while others feel that she took a right decision and they wished a better future for the actress.

Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal had got engaged in 2017 after being in a relationship for five years. The actress had entered the wedlock with the filmmaker on December 13, 2018. Three days before they celebrate their first wedding anniversary, she has shocked her fans by announcing her separation on her Instagram page. She confirmed that the two have mutually decided to part their ways and end marriage.

Shweta Basu Prasad shared, "Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other's best interest, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn't mean the book is bad, or one can't read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader."

Many fans of Shweta Basu Prasad were shocked and saddened by her latest Instagram post. Here is how they reacted to the news about her break from Rohit Mittal in reply:

_amel__d.a: Why Shweta I am very sad because Shweta and Rohit decided to separate and end their marriage before 1 year of her marriage. I hope they are always happy even if not together @shwetabasuprasad11

Mayukhd: Not all stories mend to have happy endings but have happy memories! Take care

Lady_nandini: I love you, Shweta! Best wishes for your future.

Winda.w: Best wishes for your future.. love you Didi

Imsaikia: Such a nice way to part.

Lensking_nish0302: Loved your attitude ma'am!!

Reenarajan1: Good u took the decision at the right time ... rather than compromising ur life

that_chick_with_big_dreams: Sometimes being apart is the right thing to do. All the best for your future

Soneesha_b: Whaaaaat! I'm shook now why did this happen!

Gunjan1230: Bht easy hota h actors ka bina soche shadi kr lete h fir tod b lete h jaldi chance dena chahye