Mumbaikars were in for a treat on Friday afternoon, as megastar Hrithik Roshan ditched his luxurious car and took a ride in the Mumbai Metro. Yes, indeed.

It wasn't part of any film promotion, but the actor was simply hassled with the traffic and heat so to reach his desired destination on time, the actor decided to go take the metro.

Hrithik Roshan takes a metro ride to beat Mumbai traffic

The actor was all smiles as he took the rail route ditching his swanky car. Dressed in a black T-shirt and blue jeans. The actor rounded up his look by wearing a cap.

Hrithik shared an Instagram carousel of pictures and videos of the time that he spent inside the metro. He clicked selfies with commuters and was seen interacting with them while he travelled to his destination.

He wrote in the caption, "Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet and kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me. The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I'm going for."

His humble and warm gesture won the hearts of social media users. A section of netizens was in disbelief about how can commuters stay calm when they travelled with Hrithik Roshan.

Several social media influencers and actors thronged his comment section and were flabbergasted seeing HRX taking a metro ride.

Anil Kapoor commented, " Humble and caring fighter..."

Ashish Chanchlani commented, "Sir jab bhi next time metro station jaa rahe ho hume bata do, station bhi share auto mein jaenge paisa bachaenge... ( Sir whenever you go to metro station next time, we will share the auto fare, that will be economical and we will save our money).

A social media user mentioned, "How does everybody look so calm?!!!! I'd be freaking out and running around like a headless chicken (of course after getting a selfie)"

Work Front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan. Roshan will next be seen in an action film flick Fighter. Directed by Sidharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios, the film will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor among others. Fighter is the first film in a planned aerial action franchise and is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2024, aligning with the celebration of Republic Day.