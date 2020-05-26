Vijay seems to have used the lockdown break effectively. The Tamil actor has kept himself out of news, but has been spending time listening to stories from the filmmakers who desire to work with him.The latest to hear about Thalapathy is that he has finalised not one, but three movies in a row!

Vijay with ARM

To begin with, Vijay's 65th movie will be helmed by none other than AR Murugadoss. The duo was earlier part of blockbuster movies like Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar. The project will take off in September.

If the latest rumours are to be believed, it is a sequel to blockbuster Thuppakki. Sun Pictures is funding the project.

Vijay-Pandiraj

The second project is directed by Pandiraj. Yes, the filmmaker has narrated a couple of scripts and finally they have decided to work on a rural family entertainer. Nonetheless, there is no confirmation on whether they have locked in a script. The project will be produced by Sri Thenandal Films, which bankrolled the actor's blockbuster film Mersal.

Vijay has decided to work with one among Mohan Raja, Sudha Kongara, Vetrimaaran, Sasikumar, Magizh Thirumeni and Arunraja Kamaraj. He has heard many stories from them, but will finalise the director shortly.

Collaboration with Master Producer

The said movie will be funded by XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studios which has produced Vijay's upcoming movie Master.

Meanwhile, the post-production works of Master is happening at a brisk pace. Originally, it was scheduled to hit the screens in April, but it indefinetly posted once the lockdown came to effect in the country following Coronavirus outbreak.

The new release date is yet to be announced. It is said that the Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is likely to see the light of the day in November to coincide with Diwali celebration.