Sanjay Khan has apologized to Preity Zinta for failing to recognize her. The two actors were on the same flight but Khan couldn't recognize Preity. It was his daughter that introduced Preity to him. Sanjay Khan took to social media to apologise to the Veer Zara actress. He also added that he has seen many of her films but was introduced to her by his daughter.

Sanjay Khan's tweet

"Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise tht I couldn't recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to Dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of ur films with ur beautiful face," Khan wrote. Even though Preity has not said anything publically on the tweet yet, social media has its own answers.

Social media reacts

"Big deal!" wrote one user. "Why take it to Twitter and not message her directly?" asked another one. "If Preity was wearing a mask, you would be excused," said another one. "Why do you want the world to know this?" asked one more user. "The most important news of the day," said a netizen.

Preity - Gene welcome twins

Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough announced that the two have become proud parents to twins through surrogacy. Preity made the announcement, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting."