Twenty years ago, when a young Preity Zinta worked in a Hindi film based on Surrogacy, little would she have guessed that one day her real-life will be blessed with the arrival of twins through surrogacy.

On Thursday, November 18, the former actor took to her social media account to share the good news with her fans.

"Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," she wrote adding, "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey."

In 2016, Preity Zinta married her good friend Gene Goodenough in an intimate wedding in Los Angeles. She also shifted base to the US while visiting India often for work and meet family & friends.

Quite a few Bollywood celebrities have embraced surrogacy as a way to parenthood. The list includes Ekta Kapoor, Lisa Ray, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aamir Khan among many other Bollywood celebrities and directors.