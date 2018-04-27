Rs 219 recharge pack is no different than Airtel's Rs 199 recharge pack

1.4GB 3G/4G internet data per day along with free unlimited local and STD calls

Airtel prepaid customers can open My Airtel app or visit company's website

In its constant bid to outdo the data tariff plans from Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator Airtel has come up with a new recharge pack for its prepaid customers. Priced at Rs 219, the new tariff plan from Airtel offers 1.4GB 3G/4G internet data per day along with free unlimited local and STD calls with a validity of 28 days. The pack also comes bundled with 100 free SMSes per day and as part of the new recharge plan, Airtel is also providing its customers with unlimited Hello Tunes free of cost throughout the validity period.

The new Rs 219 recharge pack from Airtel is no different than its Rs 199 recharge pack, as the benefits of both the packs are the same, except the new Rs 219 pack comes with unlimited Hello Tunes.

The pack is ideal for subscribers who like to set caller tunes on their numbers but Airtel's rival Reliance Jio has been offering the caller tune service for free with all its recharge plans.

To avail the Rs 219 plan, Airtel prepaid customers can open the My Airtel app or visit the company's website and select the pack and proceed with the recharge. But in case you are not interested in setting up Hello Tunes, you can look at the Rs 199 plan from Airtel which also offers 1.4GB 4G data per day (i.e. 39.4GB in total) along with unlimited local and STD calls for a period of 28 days.

Likewise, other operators - Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and Idea - also offer similarly priced prepaid recharge plans with varying benefits. Let's find out how Airtel's new Rs 219 pack fairs against Jio's Rs 198 recharge plan and Vodafone and Idea's Rs 199 recharge tariffs.

Airtel Rs 219 pack vs Jio Rs 198 pack

It seems almost impossible for operators to match Jio's recharge plans and in this case too Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan has an upper hand over Airtel's Rs 219 pack.

While Airtel's Rs 219 pack offers 1.4GB 4G data per day with unlimited local and STD calls and Unlimited Hello Tunes for 28 days, Jio's Rs 198 pack offers 2GB 4G data per day along with other benefits like unlimited calls, free roaming and also free caller tunes and complimentary access to free Jio apps like JioTV and JioMusic.

Airtel Rs 219 pack vs. Vodafone and Idea's Rs 199 pack

Vodafone and Idea offer exactly the same benefits as the Airtel Rs 219 pack i.e. both the operators offer 1.4Gb 3G/4G data per day along with Unlimited local and STD calls, free Roaming and 100 free national SMSes per day. However, the only extra benefit the Airtel Rs 219 pack brings to the table is the unlimited free Hello Tunes, which the other two operators do not offer.

So, as you can see, the Airtel Rs 219 recharge plan is identical to the Rs 199 recharge plans from Vodafone and Idea and not to mention its own Rs 199 recharge plan, but it simply cannot match the 2GB 4G data per day limit offered by Jio with its Rs 198 recharge pack.

In a nutshell, the Airtel Rs 219 pack, as mentioned earlier is suitable for Airtel customers who would like to have caller tunes on their number. Other than that the pack offers nothing special.