Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma recently paid a visit to spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar. The two held a chat session with the guru at his ashram in the presence of a live audience. While discussing various topics, Sunil Grover also touched upon his fallout with Kapil Sharma. The question left everyone in splits but the spiritual guru answered the question with grace.

Sunil's question

"Gurudev, I had a question to ask. When two friends, who love each other a lot, have a conflict, how do they make sure to patch up without having a gap of six years or avoid such situation?" Grover asked. "Conflict is a part of love! To love someone and fight with someone else, that doesn't happen. You need to be together for both love and fight," Ravishankar replied.

Ravishankar's reply

The video has been shared by the celebs on Instagram with the caption, "There is conflict only when there is love!"

Kapil and Sunil had a massive fall-out when the two got into an altercation in a flight. There were reports claiming that the two even got physical in the flight. Sunil left Kapil's show and several of the team members followed suit.

Kapil Sharma also battled depression during the same time and the show had to be shut down. After the infamous mid-air fight, Kapil Sharma also apologised to Sunil Grover on social media but to no avail. However, years later, the two buried the hatchet and are again working together. Sunil and Kapil are now back with season 2 of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix. Recently, comedian Sunil Pal expressed his anger over Grover playing the role of a female in the show.

Sunil Pal said that Sunil Grover looked cheap and vulgar in the show and there was no novelty to his dialogues or mannerisms.