Deepika Padukone has stayed away from the limelight ever since the birth of her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh in September, last year. Barring a few public appearances and social media posts here and there, the new mommy has mostly stayed away from the social media as well. Not just that, Deepika hasn't even signed anything new post the birth of her baby girl.

However, the dimpled diva now plans to come back to the industry with double the force. But, here's the catch. Deepika is still trying to figure out how to get back to work and manage her daughter without feeling any 'mom guilt'.

Balancing work and daughter

"I think where I'm at in my life right now is how do I manage my time as a mother, as a new mother, with getting back to--and I'm sure there's some incredible women here who can give me some wise, some wisdom, whatever-- but to be able to manage my daughter and her life and getting back to work without feeling guilt. I think that is something I'm figuring out. I won't say I am struggling with, but I'm still figuring it out," she said in an interview with Forbes.

Choosing roles

Not just this, the Singham Again actress also stressed on how motherhood would influence the kind of roles she takes in future. "Yes, I think motherhood in itself has been so incredible that I'm sure somewhere, if not consciously, subconsciously it will influence the kind of movies and the roles that I choose to do moving forward. Having said that, I do believe that I've been pretty aware and conscious even before motherhood," Deepika concluded.

There are reports of Deepika pairing up with Diljit Dosanjh for a music video, to be choreographed by Farah Khan. However, there is no official confirmation on it.