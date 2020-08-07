There have been a lot of conspiracy theories around Sushant Singh Rajput and his former Disha Salian's death. It was reported that Disha, on June 9, had fallen off from the 14th-floor building in Malad, Mumbai and died of severe head injuries. Five days later, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. And since then, there has been an unprecedented chaos where Disha's death is being linked with Sushant's alleged suicide.

While the Malvani Police Station had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in Disha's case, a close friend's WhatsApp exchange has now given an insight into what happened on the fateful night.

India Today has claimed to have found access to WhatsApp messages that describes how Disha fell off from her balcony.

What happened on that night

It is known that Disha was partying with her friends and fiancee at her Malad house. According to the messages shared between Disha's close friend and one of the friends present at the party, reveal that Disha had consumed a lot of alcohol that night and felt depressed saying that no one cares of anyone anymore.

One of the friends at the party asked Disha to stop spoiling other people's enjoyment post which she went inside and locked herself in the bedroom.

Sometime later, her fiancee and friends knocked the door multiple times but Disha didn't answer the knocks. They pushed opened the door and got to know that she had fallen off from her balcony.

The entire group quickly ran downstairs and found that Disha was still alive. They immediately rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead.

According to the daily, these messages were also shared on a college friends group which Disha was part of. Upon verification, the police found the details to be true.

International Business Times couldn't independently verify the said report.