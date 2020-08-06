Satish Salian, father of Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian, has written a letter to the Mumbai Police complaining about media spreading false news about his late daughter. He has accused journalists of harassing the family members with misleading news.

"I am writing this to you as my family has been continuously harassed by journalists and media people in relation to the death of my daughter Disha Salian," he said in a letter to the ACP Malvani, reports India Today.

He has alleged that a section of media is creating hindrance for the investigation. "We are being harassed by these people by repeatedly questioning our faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiries are conducted. We have already given our statement to the police that we do not suspect anyone of foul play," he said in the letter.

Satish Salian stated that the news of her attending parties, rape and murder are fabricated stories created by media. He added, "These stories hold no truth. They are misleading the people and tarnishing my daughter's reputation and my family's reputation. These fake news are taking a huge toll on my family's health and we are being victimized by the media. We are completely satisfied with the investigations being conducted by Mumbai Police and have faith in them."

He requested the ACP to take action against the journalists, influencers, politicians and media for their "insensitive act" towards them.

Disha Salian died by suicide from jumping off a high-rise building on 9 June, five days before Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

A section of media had come up with plenty of stories connecting the two deaths and blaming a few celebrities for her suicide. Two days ago, BJP leader Narayan Rane made shocking claims by alleging that she was murdered after being raped.