Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's starrer Amaran has become a member of the 200 crore club and has been deemed as one of the most breakthrough performances of this year. While the film has received positive responses from audiences so much so that its OTT release has been pushed forward, it has recently stumbled into a legal controversy.

A student from Tamil Nadu has demanded compensation of ₹1.1 crore from the makers of Amaran, alleging that her mobile number was used without permission and even displayed on-screen during one of the scenes in the film.

According to reports, in a scene from Amaran, Sai Pallavi tosses a crumpled sheet of paper with a mobile number written on it. The student claims that the number belongs to her, and ever since the film's release, she has been inundated with phone calls from fans who wish to speak to the actress.

Those dialling the number believed it either belonged to Sai Pallavi or the real-life Indhu Rebecca Varghese, wife of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan. Initially, the student was confused by the sudden influx of calls and voice messages, but she later realized that her private information had been unintentionally disclosed in the film.

The student stated that she had posted about the issue on social media, tagging the film's director, Rajkumar Periasamy, and lead actor, Sivakarthikeyan. However, after receiving no response, she decided to file a legal case. In a media statement, the student mentioned that she is unwilling to change her phone number as it is linked to several essential credentials.

She said, "I do not want to change my phone number because of this issue, as it is linked to my Aadhaar, bank cards, and other academic platforms."

Returning to the film, Amaran clashed with several other releases on October 31, 2024. Nonetheless, it managed to carve out a special spot, amassing ₹225 crore in India, and in comparison with a star hero like Suriya's Kanguva, the film is performing and receiving love from all over the world.