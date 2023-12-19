Amitabh Bachchan recently welcomed the entire star cast of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Vedang Raina appeared on the show to take on the quiz. Zoya Akhtar also joined them on the reality game show. It was all going well and fun until Suhana answered a question on her father, Shah Rukh Khan wrongly.

The question that Suhana failed to answer

Amitabh Bachchan was shocked to see Suhana not knowing the answer and even pulled her up for the same. The question was - "Shah Rukh Khan has not yet received which of these honours?" The options were: "(a) Padma Shri, (b) Legion of Honour, (c) L'Etoile d'Or, and (d) Volpi Cup." Suhana, Vedang, and Zoya were asked to answer this question. Suhana was quick to respond, "(a) Padma Shri." However, the answer was wrong.

Big B pulls up Suhana

Amitabh Bachchan and Vedang both were suprised to see the lack of Suhana Khan's awareness about her father's achievements. It was in 2005 that Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India. "Beti ko pata nahi hai ki pita ko kya mila hai. Keval baap ne itna hi bata ke bheja hai ki wo saamne baitha hai usne tumhare baap ka kirdaar adaa kiya hai. Toh unko bol dena ki bhaiyya jara aaram se sawaal pucho. Abhi itna aaram se sawaal pucha phir bhi uska jawab nahi de payi ye," Big B said.

(Daughter doesn't know what has father received. Father has told her to go and tell the person sitting in front (Big B) that he has played your son's role (K3G). You couldn't even answer such a simple question) On the episode, Sr Bachchan also shared several stories of Agastya Nanda's childhood. Big B recalled how Agastya's parents had once left him in his care and had gone abroad. The Goodbye actor revealed that from the moment his parents left him, the Archies actor kept saying that he wants to go to Delhi.

Amitabh Bachchan burst out laughing recalling how Nanda even brought his little luggage on his shoulder and said that he was going to Delhi on his own.