From bringing estranged couples together to encouraging stars to become corona warriors, the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown period is changing reality for many celebrities, and they are embracing it with an open mind.

Here are some of the changes:

* Estranged by love, united by lockdown

For many estranged couples, lockdown spelt truce. Celebrity exes, including Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan; Imtiaz Ali-Preety Ali; Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, are spending the lockdown together with their children, and making the most of it. Their social media handles are a glimpse into how they are spending their time together.

* Stars turn corona warriors

Apart from extending monetary help in the fight against the pandemic, some stars are joining the battle as corona warriors. Like actress Shikha Malhotra, who worked with Sanjay Mishra in "Kaanchli Life in a Slough", is currently working as a volunteer at a hospital in Mumbai to fight against coronavirus, and actor Ashish Gokhale is also working at a private hospital treating the coronavirus patients.

In the West, actor Sean Penn has partnered with authorities in Los Angeles to run a coronavirus testing centre.

* Taking precautions, but fashionably

Supermodel Naomi Campbell went viral when she was spotted wearing a hazmat suit, a surgical mask and rubber gloves at an airport to guard herself against the coronavirus. And that's not it. Celebrities are taking all the precautions to protect themselves from getting the disease, while staying stylish and glamorous. Kim Kardashian West has also been spotted warning masks and gloves.

Apart from this, the stars are also keeping their fans and followers updated about how they are spending their free time, from their work out schedule to kitchen escapades to new found love for gardening.