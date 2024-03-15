In order to close the Paytm Payments Bank FASTag via the Paytm App, follow the steps below:

Open Paytm App and search for "Manage FASTag" in Search Menu. "Manage FASTag" section will list all the vehicles linked to Paytm Payments Bank Fastag. Please choose "Close FASTag option" on the top right section of the page Select the vehicle for which you want to close the FASTag Click Proceed and you will see confirmation message on your screen

Your FASTag will be closed within 5-7 working days. The applicable security deposit and minimum balance maintained for PPBL FASTag will be refunded to the linked Paytm Payments Bank Wallet post closure.

NHAI advisory

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) advised Paytm FASTag users to procure a new FASTag issued by another bank before March 15, 2024.

This will help in avoiding penalties or any double fee charges while commuting on National Highways and ensure a seamless travel experience without inconvenience at toll plazas, the official statement said.

In line with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, the Paytm FASTags users will not be able to recharge or top-up the balance after 15th March 2024.