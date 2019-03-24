The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner and everyone is scrambling to make sure that their name is on the voter's list. Representatives of parties are also going door-to-door helping voters update their existing voters' ID and making new cards for first-time voters.
In order to vote, the voter should have an election card and their name should be on the electoral roll.
Instead of manually going to the office to check if your name is on the list, you can now go to the website and enter your details and see if your name is on the list.
In order to do so, the following steps will explain how to ensure that your name is on the list.
- Go to the National Voters' Service Portal, www.nsvp.in
- Go to the option 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll'.
- You have two options 'Search your name by EPIC number' or you can also see your details by clicking on the option 'Search by details'.
- If you choose, 'Search by EPIC number', enter your Voter ID number and your details will appear after you click on the search button. EPIC number is the number on the voter card.
- If you choose the option 'Search by details', enter the information asked, for example, the name, date of birth, age, and your location, like state and district. After clicking on the search button, your details will appear.
- If your details do not appear, then your name is not on the Electoral Roll, and you will have to enquire with the office in your constituency or apply for the voter card.