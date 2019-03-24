The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner and everyone is scrambling to make sure that their name is on the voter's list. Representatives of parties are also going door-to-door helping voters update their existing voters' ID and making new cards for first-time voters.

In order to vote, the voter should have an election card and their name should be on the electoral roll.

Instead of manually going to the office to check if your name is on the list, you can now go to the website and enter your details and see if your name is on the list.

In order to do so, the following steps will explain how to ensure that your name is on the list.