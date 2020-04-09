One of the oldest industries in the world is real estate. Land always has been and always will be one of the most sought after possessions a human can have. In our nation's history, land is often a measure of wealth and power. In some cases it decided how many rights you truly had. If a man had no land, what kind of a man was he?

As the industry started to boom in the modern day era, many Americans have had the chance to make a living in the real estate industry as landlords, commercial lenders, real estate brokers, and agents. As technology has continued to become more advanced, the promotion strategies of real estate businessmen and women have been constantly changing. Ever since the launch of the world wide web in 1991, real estate brokers have been using different methods of online marketing to reach new customers at rates never seen before. The sudden changes didn't stop there.

Ever since the launch of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Myspace, and most recently Tik Tok, marketing firms have been finding ways to reach millions of users in a cheap and efficient way. With the number of social media users climbing by the thousands each day, social media ads have become a businesses best friend. One real estate entrepreneur who has taken advantage of social media marketing is Brosnan C. Hoban.

Brosnan C. Hoban is not your typical real estate broker. Most real estate businessmen completely ignore social media and online experiences in their line of work. Most don't see the internet as a tool to reach a wider audience. This changed with Brosnan C. Hoban. He started out as a political commentator, and he wrote a couple short books, including his hit "Today's America: The Right to Remain Silent". Hoban strategically used his recognition as a prominent commentator and real estate agent at one of the world's largest real estate companies to start his social media following base. (He currently has over 45,000 followers on his instagram account.

After college, Hoban joined Jones Lang LaSalle as a real estate agent for several years, before moving over to his father's company, Hoban Realty. Hoban helped his father grow Hoban Realty to being now a multi million dollar empire where the company routinely makes over 10 million dollars yearly in profit. Hoban accomplished this by utilizing the internet as a gateway to reaching his target audience, he hired professional photographers to present his properties online in beautiful, well shot and edited photographs that pop out to people searching for properties online. He also is one of the pioneers of using drone photography to create uniqueness that awes people into visiting and making offers on properties. In a recent interview with Yahoo, Hoban said "My clients want to feel like [they are] there without actually being there,"

When asked what it felt like to be a pioneer in a new trend, Hoban told us "I like to see it as an investment, I saw potential in social media before many others in my field did, and I leveraged that. Now look where I am." Entrepreneurs who have been using the power of social media have a leg up on others who have not yet started conducting business online. With the number of social media users on the rise, the real estate industry will never be the same.