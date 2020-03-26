Congress President Sonia Gandhi has backed the 21-day lockdown enforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. PM Modi on Tuesday, March 24, announced that the whole of India will be locked down till April 14 barring the essential services.

"The 21-day 'Nation-wide Lockdown' announced by you as a measure to fight the Coronavirus is a welcome step," Sonia Gandhi said in a letter that she wrote to PM Modi.

"As President of the Indian National Congress, I would like to state that we will support and collaborate fully with every step taken by the Union Government to ensure the containment of the pandemic," she added.

Sonia Gandhi made several suggestions to PM Modi