Soundarya Jayamala, daughter of actress-politician Dr Jayamala, has returned to India by a special Air India flight on the fifth day of Vande Bharat Mission on Monday, 11 May. She and others are now kept under institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days.

Soundarya Thanks Karnataka CM

After landing in Bengaluru, Soundarya Jayamala has thanked the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for his efforts to bring back the stranded people to the country. She has shared her experience from boarding the flight to undergoing tests before putting an individual, who return from foreign country, on institutional quarantine,

"Feeling blessed to be back home.. I thought over the course of my facility -quarantine i could share my experience of my travels. [sic]" Soundarya tweeted and thanked the Karnataka CM with this tweet, "I would like to thank the Karnataka govt. @BSYBJP for their undying effort to help stranded indians. The @UKinIndia took such good care of us and big thank you to @airindiain. [sic]"

She begins with the protective gear that she was given at the Heathrow Airport in London and reveals about the arrangments before they boarded the flight.

We were given protective-gear as soon as we boarded in London Heathrow Terminal 2... pic.twitter.com/m6YZEhSTrA — Soundarya (@SoundaryaJay) May 11, 2020

The food and protective gears were pre-arranged and placed on all our seats..so there would be no contact even with airline staff..? pic.twitter.com/Tr4OPfPk4B — Soundarya (@SoundaryaJay) May 11, 2020

The Godfather actress then talks about the Thermal Screening and about getting 'home quarantine' stamped on her forearm.

Then we went for thermal screening which was done so professionally I cant even tell you.. ? pic.twitter.com/5FpldwK42h — Soundarya (@SoundaryaJay) May 11, 2020

Upon passing the fever check you get this stamp.. for compulsory facility quarantine... pic.twitter.com/niWvCjcE4m — Soundarya (@SoundaryaJay) May 11, 2020

Soundarya continues to explain about how authorities people disinfected their bags.

They disinfected our bags on arrival to the facility! pic.twitter.com/FrgoKCrhwA — Soundarya (@SoundaryaJay) May 11, 2020

She also mentions about nasal and mouth-swab tests.

This was the hotel staff .. even food is served outside the room and the staff are in PPE Suits. ???? pic.twitter.com/anxzyetZv5 — Soundarya (@SoundaryaJay) May 11, 2020

And this was what i just did a while back.. they did nasal and mouth swab tests. This is mandatory for the 1 and 14th day. Temperature checks will happen daily. Honestly no amount of thanks is enough for these doctors, nurses and other staff. ?? Godly people. ?? pic.twitter.com/CeSfKbO3ca — Soundarya (@SoundaryaJay) May 11, 2020

Soundarya Jayamala was one among the 100s of students stranded in London due to the lockdown over Coronavirus outbreak. She is studying a four-year bachelor degree in zoology at Swansea University.

The final exams were scheduled to be held in April, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ever since the lectures completed in April, the actress wanted to come to India. Her attempt to return to the country in the last flight before the lockdown was imposed in March last week did not come to fruition.

The 29-year old had boarded the last flight to India from the UK before the lockdown was imposed, but she and three others were sent back once they reached to Dubai. In fact, they were stranded for 17 hours, before sending her back to the UK in Dubai.