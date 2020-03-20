Has Amala Paul taken her rumoured relationship with Bhavninder Singh to the next level? Yes, say the latest reports. The hot and happening actress has married her boyfriend and the pictures of the wedding are now all over the internet.

In the leaked pictures, Amala Paul has donned a bridal dress and looks like the couple is part of wedding rituals. In one of the photos, she is seen having a lip-lock with her boyfriend, which only confirms that they are in love.

Apparently, the wedding was held as per the North Indian customs and there are speculations which claimed that they have tied the knot earlier, but the news of their marriage is being revealed only now.

Another report says that her boyfriend Bhavninder Singh accidentally shared her wedding photos on social media and deleted it immediately. But by then, it was late as the pictures spread like wildfire.

Nonetheless, neither Amala Paul nor her boyfriend has confirmed the news of their wedding.

As per the buzz, Amala Paul started dating him since 2017 and they are currently in a live-in relationship. He is said to be a Muslim, while the actress is a Christian by birth, but now following Hinduism.

The first hint of their relationship was revealed recently when the pictures of them were discovered on his Instagram account.

As per the buzz, Amala Paul started dating him since 2017 and they are currently in a live-in relationship. He is said to be a Muslim, while the actress is a Christian by birth, but now following Hinduism. Nonetheless, looking at the photos it is clear that they do not have any religion and respect each other's belief.