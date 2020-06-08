There was a time when Alex Miller had to borrow money for food. Fast forward to today and he is successfully running his own multi-million dollar credit repair firm that is dominating the credit repair industry. While the path towards success was not an easy one, Alex managed to stay determined and achieve all his goals, one by one.

Growing up in a small town in LA, Alex had always dreamed of turning his and his family's life around by working hard. However, turning that dream into a reality was not an easy task. At the age of 18, Alex was recording songs with a local music group in New Orleans. Like many youngsters, Alex got into bad company and started abusing drugs and alcohol. He dropped out of college and struggled with addiction.

After a while, Alex decided he had had enough. He moved to Atlanta to pursue a better way of life and managed to secure a corporate sales job. It was during his job that he realized the importance of having and maintaining a positive credit score. Once acquainted with the significance of a good credit score, he began to see how many people failed to rent apartments and acquire loans due to a negative credit score. It was when he witnessed people being deprived of such necessities that Alex decided he would do something to help them.

Leaving his great job, Alex set up his own credit repair firm. He studied the process of achieving a positive credit score in and out. With a passion to help people, it wasn't long before he became a credit repair expert. Certified on consumer credit laws, Alex managed to help scores of people by turning their negative credit scores into positive ones. Alex Miller's credit repair firm soon took the entire credit repair industry by storm. He was helping tons of people improve their standard of living by the minute and news about his firm delivering effective results in a very short time soon started circulating all around the industry.

Today, Alex Miller is widely known as the credit score guru. He turned his little start-up into a multi-million dollar international firm, with employees from different countries working day and night to help people transform their credit scores. Although there are countless firms that promise to deliver results, there are not many in the credit repair industry that manages to actually do so. What sets Alex Miller Credit Repair Firm apart is that they don't just deliver results beyond the client's expectation, they do it in a very less amount of time. To do so, Alex utilizes a strategy he calls "The 3 Round Burst Strategy". This strategy of his brings results in days, as opposed to the other companies that keep the clients hanging for years.

The life story of Alex Miller, also known as "The Credit Score Guru", is an inspirational one. Coming from humble beginnings, he never let any set back in his life stop him from finally achieving his dream. What sets Alex Miller's achievements apart is the fact that aside from turning his own life around, he has helped many people do the same and continues to do so through his company.