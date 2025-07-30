Akshay Kumar's latest comedy film, Housefull 5A and 5B, has finally premiered on OTT. Cinephiles can now watch both versions on Amazon Prime Video, but there's a twist.

Even if you have an active Amazon Prime Video subscription, you'll still have to rent the movie. Each version 5A and 5B costs Rs 250 to rent and is valid for 30 days. However, once you begin watching, you must finish it within 48 hours. And yes, even after paying for the rental, there are ads.

But wait, there's another catch.

Starting August 1, 2025, Housefull 5 will be available to stream for all Prime Video subscribers, but that, too, comes with ads. To watch the film ad-free, users will need to upgrade their Prime membership to a premium plan that includes ad-free movies and TV shows. The yearly plan costs Rs 699.

This rent, subscription with ads, hasn't gone down well among viewers. Netizens have taken to social media to express their displeasure, questioning why there are ads even after paying for a rental or having a regular subscription.

Many cinephiles have decided not to rent the film or even watch it, nor are they willing to upgrade their membership.

One user wrote, "I think it's time to sail the high seas. Having so many OTTs, paying for them, and still getting ads — this just doesn't make sense."

Another added, "Thankfully, my Prime subscription expired last week. Not gonna renew it. Piracy all the way. I only got Prime for shopping benefits at Rs 399."

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 features two versions — A and B — each with different climaxes and killers. The final 20 minutes differ in both versions, offering two distinct endings.

The film's official description reads, "When three young impostors masquerade as the long-lost heir to a billionaire's empire, they unwittingly tumble into a deadly game of cat and mouse as they become the prime targets in a string of grisly murders."

The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir in pivotal roles.

Housefull 5 was released in theatres on June 6 and has already grossed Rs 300 crore globally and Rs 200 crore net in India within just 25 days.