Congratulations are in order for popular actress Shazahn Padamsee. The actress tied the knot with businessman Ashish Kanakia on June 5, 2025. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Soon after, several photos and videos from the ceremony surfaced online, and the newlyweds also shared official wedding pictures, which are now going viral across social media.

Shazahn looked ethereal in a stunning ivory lehenga with blush pink undertones, adorned with intricate patterns and delicate sequin work that gave it a graceful shimmer. She paired it with a sleeveless matching blouse and a dupatta that draped elegantly over her shoulder and head. Her bridal look was completed with a statement necklace, maang teeka, earrings, softly styled waves, and a dewy, minimal makeup look. Ashish complemented her in a traditional off-white sherwani featuring subtle textured embroidery.

The couple had their roka ceremony in January 2025, and Shazahn had then taken to social media to share glimpses of the celebration. For the occasion, she wore a pastel pink lehenga with minimal jewellery, while Ashish opted for an ivory sherwani.

In a conversation with ETimes, Shazahn had opened up about the moment, calling it the beginning of a new chapter. "Ashish's family has been so warm and welcoming that it's difficult to believe we've known each other for just two years," she had said. "It was such a special day. The one person I miss the most is my dad. I wish he had been there by my side, sharing the moment with me. He would have been so happy and proud."

Who is Shazahn Padamsee's husband, Ashish Kanakia?

Ashish is the son of Rupal and Rasesh Kanakia. The couple was introduced by one of Shazahn's childhood friends, who arranged a casual meeting that eventually led to a genuine connection. The two initially took things slow, meeting for dinners over a few months before officially dating. Despite coming from different backgrounds, they bonded over shared values, which laid the foundation for their relationship.

Work front

Shazahn Padamsee is known for her performance in films like Rocket Singh, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, and Housefull 2.