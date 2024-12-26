social media

Bickering within the ruling National Conference started after the party's Lok Sabha member Aga Rullulah Mehdi staged a peaceful "protest" outside the residence of his own Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday.

Amid a war of words between two leaders of the ruling party, the opposition BJP on Wednesday said that the National Conference was heading towards a division.

National Conference's MLA from Hazaratbal Salman Ali Sagar lambasted party Member Parliament for staging a protest along with leaders of the party's arch rivals, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Within minutes after Salman Ali Sagar criticized him, Lok Sabha member Mehdi hit back by quoting civil rights leader Malcolm X.

"Being a respectable leader and elected MP of the party, Ruhullah Mehdi should take up this issue in the forum of the party instead of holding a protest, along with opposition leaders, outside the residence of his own party Chief Minister", Salman Sagar said while criticizing Srinagar Lok Sabha member.

social media

"No party should allow its member to hold protest against its Chief Minister, President or Vice-President", he said and added that politicizing the highly sensitive issue of reservation was unfortunate and uncalled for.

"Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is very serious about solving this issue and the formation of a Cabinet Sub-Committee reflects the seriousness of the government", he said.

"No individual is bigger than the party, be it MP or MLA", he said and observed that protest was mishandled by Aga Ruhullah.

social media

Ruhullah hit back at Salman Sagar

Instead of openly criticizing Salman Sagar, Aga Ruhullah took to X to respond. Quoting civil rights leader Malcolm X, Ruhullah drew a sharp analogy between historical injustices and the present political discourse.

In his post, the MP shared an excerpt from Malcolm X's famous speech, "The House Negro and the Field Negro," which highlights the divide between those who align themselves with oppressive systems and those who resist.

"Back during slavery, when Black people like me talked to the slaves, they didn't kill 'em, they sent some old house Negro along behind him to undo what he said. There were two kinds of Negroes – the house Negro and the field Negro. The house Negro always looked out for his master... And today, you still have house Negroes and field Negroes.

"I'm a field Negro."

While the quote is rooted in the context of slavery, the MP's use of it seems to suggest a criticism of political figures who, according to him, align with oppressive systems for personal gain rather than standing with the people. His post ignited a heated debate online, with many interpreting it as a direct rebuttal to Salman Ali Sagar's remarks.

BJP media cell

BJP says NC heading towards split

Amid war of words between MP and MLA of the ruling party, the BJP said that the National Conference was heading towards a divide.

J&K BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said, "Aga Ruhullah staging a protest against his own party shows that all is not well within the National Conference, and its heading towards a split".

"The NC Member Parliament sitting with Iltija Mufti, Waheed Para and others is a clear indication that NC is facing a major crisis internally." Thakur said and termed Ruhullah's protest as a "political drama".

"The NC government has failed on all the fronts and Ruhullah is trying to prove that he is not a part of the failed government".