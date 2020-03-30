The state government of Karnataka has a new way of keeping tabs on individuals that have been ordered to stay in home quarantine due to coronavirus. The B.S. Yediyurappa government has launched a mobile application that will monitor the location of thousands of people who are under home quarantine in Karnataka.

As per the government-issued notice, everyone ordered for home quarantine anywhere in Karnataka must down the Quarantine Watch mobile app on their phones, through which the government will track their whereabouts for the entire duration of the isolation.

Sending selfies to government

As per the order issued by Minister of Medical Education Karnataka, Dr. K Sudhakar, every home quarantine individual must send their selfie to the government using the new mobile application. The selfie will contain GPS coordinates, which will be verified against the individual's address to ensure the person hasn't left their homes.

But it is not just one selfie a day. The state government wants all persons under coronavirus home quarantine to send their selfies every 1 hour from home with the exception of sleeping time from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The selfies will be verified by the government photo verification team to ensure that the wrong photos are not sent to trick the system in place.

DOWNLOAD QUARANTINE WATCH APP HERE

What happens when you don't send selfies?

Anyone who defies the state government's order by failing to send a selfie every hour, the government quarantine check team will reach such defaulters and they are liable to be shifted to government-created mass quarantine facilities.

Additionally, the government home quarantine check teams visiting houses of the home quarantine individuals will use the new app to click a photo of the quarantined persons and send it to the government.