Former Naagin 3 actress Mouni Roy is making the most of her quarantine time by doing household chores. However, she keeps her Instagram feed updated for her fans and friends by posting hot and sultry pictures from her vacation that she took before the coronavirus outbreak.

A few hours ago, Mouni took to Instagram and shared a series of bikini pictures from her holiday, and we must say, Mouni is raising the temperature with each picture and definitely fading away from our Monday blues in a blue bikini. Seeing her snap we are anxiously awanting the lockdown to get lifted so that we could head to a beach and chill like old times.

Mouni's Instagram post is captioned as, "along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust ...(stories in my head to the rescue some days),"

Check out her pictures below:

Mouni is seen donning blue and yellow bikini showing off her well-toned body and looks breathtakingly stunning in them. Isn't she?

For the ones who are depressed with their surroundings and think they have had enough of this quarantine, take a look at Mouni's Instagram uploads and maybe they will lift up your spirit.

Apart from teasing her fans, in her beach and bikini avatar, Mouni is also reading books, cooking scrumptious food.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and will now be seen in Brahmastra.