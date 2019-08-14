Of late, posing nude for the cameras have become fairly common among television celebrities. After a few male actors like Abhinav Shukla, Karan Tacker, Sangram Singh, Ashmit Patel who went bold for photoshoots, recently actresses Abigail Pande and Aashka Goradia went topless to promote nude yoga.

However, the first TV actor who dared to bare it all a few years ago was Angad Hasija.

Talking about what promoted him to pose nude, Angad, who rose to popularity with Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, told SpotboyE: "I was the first actor to get a nude photoshoot done, my image was very shy and innocent and a sanskari boy courtesy my TV show Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai. I wanted to do something different and it wasn't cheap at all. I did it for an international gallery. I got to do a lot of fashion shows because of that,"

But, back then, the actor was heavily criticised for posing nude although many admired him for the same. "When I did it few years ago, people were looking down on me. And now it has been a trend. When you start something new, you have to be prepared to take criticism and people didn't take it well and today everyone is doing it. People told me that since I was doing something so traditional as TV, how can I go nude, even for a photoshoot?" he said, adding that, "I think my fan following increased more and people started considering me gutsy and sexy after seeing the pictures," he said.

When asked if he would go bold for a show or movie, the Bidaai actor quipped, "Yes, if needed and if the presentation is done in a good way, then why not! I am comfortable with my body. I don't know why people make so much fuss about going nude. As an actor one should have the guts that if the script demands, you can do anything."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angad Hasija (@angadhasija) on Dec 30, 2017 at 6:47am PST





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angad Hasija (@angadhasija) on Jan 14, 2018 at 6:01am PST

Further, Angad agrees that going nude is a very personal choice and not everyone is comfortable with the idea of posing naked for photoshoot or scenes. "I have many friends in female also who are not comfortable wearing shorts also and many male friends who cannot go shirtless for a photo or a show. I was offered to go nude in a web series but I wasn't comfortable but you never know I might get comfortable in the future. It's an individual choice. We are living in 2019 and people pretend to be holier than a cow. Who doesn't like to have a look at sexy actors and actresses bodies?" he said.

Spilling some beans on his inspiration, Angad said that he takes inspiration from Hrithik Roshan, who has worked hard to develop and maintain his physique.