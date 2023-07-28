Cilian Murphy and Florence Pugh's Oppenheimer sex scene has grabbed more attention than the film itself. After several celebs praised the film, Shobhaa De too came out in support of the film and also weighed in on the ongoing controversy. For the uneversed, an controversial scene in Oppenheimer shows Cilian Murphy reading out verses from Bhagavad Gita while getting intimate.

Shobhaa De's reaction

Author Shobhaa De has reacted to the furore and reminded everyone that in many 5 star hotels, Gita or the Bible are kept next to the bed, where countless couples copulate. "#OppenheimerMovie left me speechless .Brilliant sounds hollow. Oh, about the controversy around the sex scene and the Bhagvad Gita... errrr....so many 5-Star hotels place The Gita and Bible in every room. Next to the bed, where countless couples copulate. Nobody objects @ianuragthakur," she wrote.

Javed Akhtar praises the film

Shobhaa's tweet was met with many positive and many negative responses. Javed Akhtar also praised the film recently. He wrote, "watched Oppenheimer 6 PM show at PVR Juhu today. It's not just a good film, but a great film..." Cilian Murphy has also reacted to the scene that has grabbed such attention.

Cilian Murphy on sex scene

"And I think when you see it, it's so f*cking powerful. And they're not gratuitous. They're perfect. And Florence is just amazing," the Peaky Blinders star told Sydney Morning Herald. This is Christopher Nolan's first movie rated as 'R' after Insomnia back in 2002.