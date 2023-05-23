Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has often been targeted by trolls either for her soritical choices, her interviews or her interaction with the paps. The actress recently impressed the masses' acting prowess in Mili and Good Luck Jerry. An avid social media user, the actress is often seen making heads turn in stylish outfits at events.

Recently, the actress was papped at the Mumbai airport where when she was spotted carrying a huge white pillow. The video was shared widely by paparazzi accounts. Within a few minutes, netizens poked fun at the actress for carrying a pillow.

Netizens react

One user wrote, "Hotel se takiya chura ke bhaag rahi hai (She is running after stealing the pillow from the hotel)",

"Yeh flight me jaa rahi hai ya train mein (Is she going on a flight or a train)". Another comment read.

The third one said, "Sone ka time nahi milta isliye kahin bhi so leti hai (She doesn't get time to sleep so she sleeps anywhere)".

Few even lauded the actress for her pretty and flowy summery dress.

A user wrote, "Yes, the pillow is important...and the beautiful summery dress..."

The next one mentioned, "That pillow Sridevi ma'am kaa hai ....jaanu ko us ka mummy kaa yaad hai." (That pillow is Sridevi mam's she is missing her mom).

The fourth one averred, "First class don't have pillows now stars have to carry their own pillows."

Professional front

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal in which she is paired up with Varun Dhawan for the first time. The film, which has been shot across various locations in Europe, including Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, and Warsaw, releases in cinemas on October 6.

The actress also has the sports-based film Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.