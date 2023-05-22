Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in New Delhi on May 13. Priyanka Chopra flew in from Los Angeles and a roster of political bigwigs attended as well – Raghav Chadha's AAP colleagues Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader P Chidambaram, Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien and others.

The couple shared their dreamy engagement pictures on social media and also penned how their beautiful love story began.

Parineeti Chopra revealed shared inside pictures from her engagement ceremony and shared how her romance blossomed over breakfast and led to a "dream" engagement. The photos show Priyanka Chopra applying tilak on Raghav's forehead. Another shows Parineeti and Raghav with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj, and a third shows an emotional Parineeti getting teary-eyed clinging to Raghav's arm, while the AAP leader is seen wiping her tears.

"When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined," Parineeti Chopra wrote.

Meanwhile, Raghav wrote, "And one fine day, this beautiful girl entered my life, adding a colourful dash of smiles, laughter and sparkle to brighten it up, and whose gentle, reassuring embrace promised eternal love and support. No wonder our engagement was such a happy occasion where tears of joy, laughter, happiness and merry dancing brought our loved ones even closer - quintessentially the Punjabi way."

Take a look at the pictures

Parineeti returns to Mumbai

After the happy celebrations, the actress is now back in Mumbai. She was spotted at the airport as soon as the paps congratulated her. The actress blushed and smiled at the paps. She then folded her hands and thanked the media.

Before getting into her vehicle, one of the photographers asked her, "Pari Ji shaadi kab hai (When is the wedding)?" While the actor did not reply to the question, she thanked the media who congratulated her.

Parineeti said, "Thank you guys, thank you so much for all your wishes." She also blew a kiss before closing the door of her car.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Uunchai.