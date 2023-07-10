Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is a doting son, a loving father and a husband. The actor last week jetted off to Italy to surprise his mother actor Neetu Kapoor on her birthday. Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter Riddhima Sahani, her husband and daughter Samara rang in Neetu Kapoor's birthday. From midnight cake-cutting celebrations to taking family pictures. The family had a blast sans Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor.

Here's why Alia Bhatt couldn't be part of mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration

Alia couldn't be with Neetu Kapoor on her special day as she had prior work commitments.

However, Neetu shared a happy picture from her birthday celebrations and mentioned how much she is missing Alia Bhatt and her granddaughter Raha Kapoor.

Several inside pictures and videos of Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor enjoying their time have surfaced online, However, a photo of him from his vacation is going viral on social media, in which he can be seen enjoying on the beach with his niece in Italy.

In the photo, Ranbir is seen shirtless in a pool as she enjoys with his niece, meanwhile, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to spot Russian girls in bikinis in the pool.

A user wrote, "Arre peeche toh dekho!" (Turn back and see, there are girls in bikini).

Another mentioned, "Ohh in his family members Russian also?"

The third user said, "Alia kahan hai." (Where is Alia Bhatt?)

Meanwhile, Ranbir returned to Mumbai on Sunday night.

Work front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor's gangster crime drama Animal will release in December.

Ranbir Kapoor is married to Alia Bhatt and has a daughter Raha. Alia Bhatt will be making a comeback on the big screen after her pregnancy with Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.