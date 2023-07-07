Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is known for her loving gestures apart from being a prolific actor, Ranbir Kapoor is a doting son to Neetu Kapoor, a loving husband to Alia Bhatt and a loving father to Raha Kapoor, the actor often takes time out from his busy schedule and makes time for his family, especially for his loved ones.

It's Ranbir Kapoor's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor's birthday tomorrow that is 8th July and the actor is in Milan to celebrate her 65th birthday with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor and son-in-law Bharat Sahni to Milan a week ago.

Doting son Ranbir decided to surprise his mother and was clicked at the airport last night as he jetted off to Italy.

As soon as Ranbir entered the Mumbai airport premise, the pool of paparazzi clicked him, the actor graciously requested the photogs to not click him nor post this on their account immediately

Despite Ranbir Kapoor's request paparazzi shared the video within a few hours, in the clip Ranbir is heard saying, "Do minute camera neeche rakho na, Kal na maa ka birthday hai toh mai jaaraha hu unko surprise dene ke liye. Tu aaj photo daal dega toh unka pata lag jayega. Toh request hai ki yeh photo kal daal de." (2 minutes put down your cameras please, its my mother's birthday and I am going to surprise her if you post the pictures and videos today she will get to know, I request you to please upload the pictures tomorrow).

Ranbir Kapoor's airport look

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as he opted for a simple white t-shirt and black pants. He also wore white shoes. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor were missing.

Netizens slammed paparazzi for ruining and spoiling Ranbir Kapoor's surprise for his mother Neetu Kapoor, they flocked to paparazzi's comment section and schooled them for uploading the actor's pictures and videos despite his request

A user said, "And now she knows."

Another jokingly wrote, "Bhai ab toh surprise hin khatm krdiye . Nitu bolegi main toh tere lie Tera favourite khana bana ke rkhi hoon kyun ki tera pappz toh Maine tere airport pr aate hin dekh liya tha." (You ruined his surprise, Neetu must have cooked Ranbir's favourite cuisine after seeing the video).

The third one said, "And you guys spoil his surprise."

The fourth user wrote, "He requested y'll to post his pics tomorrow instead of today to not ruin the surprise but u did exactly what he didn't want u to do."

Work front

Ranbir will be seen in The Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial Animal that stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandar and Bobby Deol in lead roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

On the other hand, Neetu was last seen in Raj Mehta's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.