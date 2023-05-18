Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur on Wednesday made a smoking hot debut at the Cannes film festival by opting for a black pantsuit she paired with a jacket. On Thursday, Mrunal again took to Instagram to share her second look for Cannes – a bold and sexy look in a saree. However, many ardent fans of the actress were not pleased with this transformation.

For both her looks the Sita Ramam star received mixed reviews for her bold look. Few lauded Mrunal for oozing oomph in a lacy black pantsuit and sequined jacket on day 1 as well looking sexy in a saree on day 2. However, the diva's transformation didn't go down well with a section of netizens.

Sexy lace pantsuit Day 1 look

For the Cannes Film Festival debut, Mrunal wore a swimsuit outfit, lacey pants, and a shimmery blazer.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped her pictures from Cannes and wrote in the caption, "I didn't come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes. Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned."

Silver transparent saree with a low-cut blouse

On Thursday, Mrunal shared an Instagram carousel look of her Cannes-looking sexy beaded embroidered saree and paired it up with a bralette-style spaghetti strap blouse designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

She wrote, "Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am."

Many praised Mrunal for the glamorous look in a traditional Indian saree as well.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a heart and wrote 'love'.

Designers Gauri and Nainika called Mrunal a 'stunner'.

One fan wrote, "You highness, why so gorgeous."

A fan wrote, "Sita ye tune kya kiya." (Sita what did you do?)

Another mentioned, "Ram crying from the corner".

"You're not suited for sexy and hot poses, dresses. You're suit for that traditional Mrunal Sita", mentioned another user.

Mrunal talked about her Cannes debut and told the news agency ANI, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose on such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."