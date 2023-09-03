Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying some family time with Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha in New York. Amid their busy scheduled, the couple left for a vacation and are spending some quality time together. A picture of Ranbir Kapoor from their vacation has sent social media into a meltdown. The dapper actor is seen sporting a new, edgy haircut.

Ranbir's fiery haircut

Ranbir Kapoor's fanclub shared a picture of the couple dining in a restaurant. While Ranbir seems busy in a conversation, Alia Bhatt seems to be keeping a check on their little one. Their nanny is also seen sitting next to them. Both, Ranbir and Alia are dressed in black. It is the Brahmastra actor's crew cut that has set social media on fire.

Reactions

"WTF is that haircut," asked one user. "That's so HOT," wrote another. "What has happened to his face he looks so stressed and ugly," one more social media user commented. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been a victim of massive trolling in the last few months. It was during one of her video sessions with Vogue that Alia Bhatt had revealed how "husband" Ranbir Kapoor doesn't like her putting on lipstick.

Bhatt had added that the Kapoor lad asks her to wipe it off because he likes her natural lip colour better. This had sent social media trolling the duo. Many called Ranbir a controlling and toxic husband and many had advised Alia to run away. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, however, shut them all with a beautiful picture of her cosying up with Ranbir. She captioned the picture as her "happy place". Ranbir and Alia have consciously chosen to keep their little girl Raha away from the paparazzi. The two have been strict and particular about keeping her away from the limelight and want her to enjoy a normal childhood.