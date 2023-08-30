From fighting to caring, sharing the bond between siblings is beyond words. To celebrate the sacred bond between brother-sister this year the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm on August 30 and 31. On this auspicious day, brother and sister dress up in traditional attire.

The puja ki thali has Rakhi, sweets and dia for their adorable siblings. On this day, sisters tie the auspicious thread known as Rakhi on their brother's wrist, symbolising their love and concern for their brother's welfare, while in return the brother offers gifts and promises of eternal protection and support. However, in modern times, sisters also celebrate the festival by tying Rakhi on each other's wrists.

Let's take a look at how Bollywood will be celebrating this day.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta also often take to social media and share glimpses on how they spent their Raksha Bandhan.

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son and daughters Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan often dress in traditional attire and celebrate the festival.

Salman Khan, Alvira and Arpita Khan

Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan is a doting brother to Alvira and Arpita. Salman Khan along with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail also celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his sisters. While Alvira is the real sister, Arpita was adopted by his parents and is the youngest and the most loved sister of all.

Jeh, Taimur and Inaaya

Kareena often gives a sneak peek into Raksha Bandhan celebrations wherein Innaya ties Rakhi to Jeh, Taimur, and Soha Ali Khan ties Rakhi to Saif Ali Khan. This year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little one will tie Rakhi to Jeh and Taimur.

Kareena ties Rakhi to Ranbir Kapoor.

Last year, Sara Ali Khan shared adorable pictures of tying rakhis to Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan. She also tied Rakhi to Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

These two are one of the closest siblings in Bollywood. Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi often share glimpses of their rakhi celebrations by tying the thread to their Arjun Kapoor.

What is the auspicious time to tie rakhi?

Purnima Tithi will start on August 30, 2023, from 10:45 AM and almost at the same time Bhadra will also start from 11:00 AM. Bhadra will end at 09:03 PM. So, during bhadra time people will not be able to celebrate Rakhi as Bhadra time is considered inauspicious to tie Rakhi.

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch

August 30, 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha

August 30, 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra ends at 9:01 PM

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhrat

30 August is only after 9:01 PM

Why is Raksha Bandhan being celebrated for two days?

This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on two different dates. And this is because of Bhadra. Bhadra Kaal is an inauspicious time frame according to Hindu Astro science, and people are advised not to get engaged in any kind of good or sacred activities.

The full moon on August 30 coincides with the span of Bhadra which will end around 9 p.m in the night. This celestial placement has resulted in the two-day celebration of the Rakhi festival.