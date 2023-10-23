Fans have been waiting with bated breath ever since the teaser of Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 was dropped. Finally, the wait is over as Salman Khan unveils the first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3. The song is ultra-special as Leke Prabhu Ka Naam (Hindi version) has been sung by Arijit Singh.

Yash Raj Films drops the electrifying first track of Tiger 3, a party number, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam!

The song has been sung in various other languages namely Tamil, and Telegu.

The Tamil and Telugu versions have been sung by Benny Dayal and Anusha Mani

After giving back-to-back hits, Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif are back to recreate the magic with their electrifying chemistry.

After Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai, which became the biggest song of the year, fans are going gaga over Leke Prabhu Ka Naam which features Zoya and Toger dancing to the tuens of Pritam and Arijit.

From plush locales to Katrina and Tiger looking drop-dead gorgeous in glammed-up outfits, the duo vibed to the peepy track.

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam has been shot at exotic locations in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Mundane Monday just got better for fans of Bhai as Salman and Katrina come together once again, making hearts flutter.

Let's take a look at how netizens reacted to the song.

A user wrote, "Katrina ke saath hone se bhai ko real dance steps karne pade...warna bhai ne toh hilna hi chhod Diya tha khade khade dance karte the ya lunges karte the baith ke..." (because of Katrina, Salman is dancing.)

Another mentioned, "Salman hasn't looked this good for quite a while now..."

The third one averred, "Salman's aura and swag is unmatched."

The song has been composed by Pritam, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics! Leke Prabhu Ka Naam (Hindi version) has been sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the YRF Spy Universe movie, Tiger 3, is set to release on Diwali, Sunday, 12th November. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi.