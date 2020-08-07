Megan Thee Stallion is back in action after a horrifying incident.

On July 12, the famous American rapper Megan Thee Stallion was treated for a gunshot injury at Los Angeles' hospital. She underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet. And since then she has been recovering well.

Recently she announced her latest track WAP, with rapper Cardi B that will be dropping soon.

A piece of good news for her fans as she is giving most of her time to her career.

In an interview with Variety Power of Young Hollywood issue, she poured her heart out and spoke out about the horrifying incident that wrecked her life. Her friendship with Beyonce that she cherishes the most.

About the gunshot and how she dealt with it

Megan said:

I'm not the type of person who can stay down for a long time. I don't like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don't last for long. The only thing I don't like about having all eyes on you at all times is not all eyes are good eyes.

On her newfound fame

I still want to be able to walk into Walmart and buy dog food. I still want to party in the club and nobody's recording me and no super-judge internet police are going, "Shame!"'

On her friendship with Beyonce

In the first five minutes of the conversation, I felt like I've been knowing her all my life. She treated me like family, and now I feel like I am family. We talk all the time.

Her career plans

According to Variety, Megan is currently studying health administration at Texas Southern. She plans on putting her bachelor's degree toward opening up an assisted living facility.

In addition to her education and rap career, Megan has a flourishing social media presence and is working on a screenplay for a horror film.

